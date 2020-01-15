VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4239 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.
VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCIF)
Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.