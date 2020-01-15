VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4239 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 579.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

