VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading 1.1% Higher

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14, 1,938 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Get VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,720,000.

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IDX)

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.