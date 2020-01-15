VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Trading Down 1.7%

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02, approximately 5,221 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000.

