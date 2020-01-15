Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

