Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.76

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $195.76 and last traded at $195.76, with a volume of 251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7169 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

