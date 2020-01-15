Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.64. 5,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,564. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $151.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.