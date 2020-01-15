Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $181.48. 5,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $181.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.