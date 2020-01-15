Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 326,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,678. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

