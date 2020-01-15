Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.14

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.14 and last traded at $144.83, with a volume of 5630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 121,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

