Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.14

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.14 and last traded at $144.83, with a volume of 5630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.46.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VPU)
Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
