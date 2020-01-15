Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $44,974.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 64,034,845 coins and its circulating supply is 55,193,916 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

