Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Position Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 604.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.