Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VRCA stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 4.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

