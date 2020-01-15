VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. VF accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of VF worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in VF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter.

VFC traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.77.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

