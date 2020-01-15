Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.58. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 276,518 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.40.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

