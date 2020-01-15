View (VIEW) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. View has a total market capitalization of $178,182.00 and $184.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, View has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for View is view.ly

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

