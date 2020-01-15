Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

PUMP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Asante Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.