Viking Fund Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,464,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

