Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 208,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

