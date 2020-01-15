Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

