Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

PSX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,273. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

