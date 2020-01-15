Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Trading Up 18.2%

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) was up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.52, approximately 935,957 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 457,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04.
In other Village Farms International news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$78,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,094,096.55. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$467,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,441,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,530,783.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,100 shares of company stock worth $777,070.
Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
