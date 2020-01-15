Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Trading Up 18.2%

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) was up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.52, approximately 935,957 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 457,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$78,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,094,096.55. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$467,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,441,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,530,783.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,100 shares of company stock worth $777,070.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

