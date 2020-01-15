Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMUK. Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 174.05 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.