VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.64. The company had a trading volume of 988,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.