VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,247. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.14.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 15,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $32,551,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.