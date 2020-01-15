VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,247. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 15,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $32,551,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
