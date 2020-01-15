VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$241.17 ($171.04) and last traded at A$241.22 ($171.08), approximately 15,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$241.72 ($171.43).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$236.37.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

