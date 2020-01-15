Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Tops $7.11 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $2,041.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,970,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,698 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

