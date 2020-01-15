Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. 13,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.