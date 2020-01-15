Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 697,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 250,903 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 1,100,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2121 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

