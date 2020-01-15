Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 2,565 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,185,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 316,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,344,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,522. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

