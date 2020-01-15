Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE HCC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,471. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.