Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.93

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $22.04. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 224,064 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and news, insider Todd Barlow 91,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

