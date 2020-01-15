Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $906.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.68. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

