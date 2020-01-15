Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 508,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

