WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $779,357.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,600,297,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,007,797,989 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Tidex, Radar Relay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bittrex, Bibox, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.