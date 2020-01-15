Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $45.92 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,209,000 after buying an additional 150,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.38. 1,727,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,914. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

