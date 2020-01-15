Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 70,003 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,003 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $116,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 271,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,267. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

