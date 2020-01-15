WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.79, 220,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 190,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.94.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.18 million during the quarter.

About WeedMD (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

