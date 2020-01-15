Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.37, but opened at $49.30. Wells Fargo & Co shares last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 27,622,950 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

