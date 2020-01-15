Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,606.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,729 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after buying an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

WFC traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 45,546,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

