Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.61.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

