Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.52, approximately 229,735 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 630,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.73.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.
In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
