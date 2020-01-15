Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.52, approximately 229,735 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 630,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.73.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.