Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) Trading Up 0.2%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45, approximately 10,104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

