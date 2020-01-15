WeTrust (TRST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,169.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $2,169.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

