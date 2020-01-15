Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

