Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.31.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$343.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.2994653 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 261.54%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

