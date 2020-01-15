Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

