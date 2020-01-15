Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has outperformed the industry over the past year. The recreational vehicle maker is riding on the strength of its acquisitions, including Grand Design and Chris-Craft. These buyouts bolstered the firm’s footprint and diversified the business, in turn aiding in top and bottom-line growth. In a bid to further boost its portfolio, Winnebago recently inked a deal with Newmar Corporation, which will add high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand lineup. However, the industry has started to show signs of a slowdown amid macroeconomic headwinds, with wholesale RV shipments projected to decline this year. Headwinds like rising input costs and sluggish demand may impact the near-term performance of Winnebago. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,012,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

