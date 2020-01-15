Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.