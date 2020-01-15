Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.