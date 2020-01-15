Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $390,000 Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Dell by 379.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lowered their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

NYSE DELL opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $246,250.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,537,963 shares of company stock valued at $81,157,461. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.